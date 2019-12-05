On Thursday, Nov. 21, 1,000 or more people from around Oregon gathered on the Capitol steps to denounce the Jordan Cove climate killing project. Seventy-five sat in Governor Brown's office, 21 remained many hours and were arrested. Governor Brown listened and again did nothing — one way or the other.
Our self-described climate champion’s indecisiveness on Jordan Cove — she’ll fiddle while the State burns — has put her in a no-win situation. If the project is successful, her legacy will be that of a climate hypocrite, spouting aphorisms about saving Oregon, saving the planet, while accelerating the demise of both.
If the project is defeated, her legacy will be pretty much the same. She will have had nothing to do with its defeat other than mobilizing thousands to act out her words without her action.
Rick Rappaport
Northeast Portland