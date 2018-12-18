It’s time for a good driver rebellion.
This letter is to voice my concern/complaint of what is an obvious gouge by auto insurance companies when penalizing all insured for any traffic violation incurred within the five-year period prior to policy issuance.
While it may be appropriate in some instance it is not for all, and my personal argument is simply this, and is not intended to be self-serving:
I'm in my late 70s, and in 1956 was first issued a drivers license at age 16 in California. Within a year of that date, I receive two moving violations, one for speeding 35 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, and the other for a non-hazardous improper left turn from the right lane. My bad.
I caught on and from that time, until June of 2016 never received another traffic ticket, and have never been involved in a traffic accident. The June ’16 ticket was for a slow non-stop right turn on a Sunday afternoon, in an industrial area, no businesses open, and no traffic (except for one zealous police officer). For insurance purposes “California stops” is considered a hazardous violation-no mitigation considered.
That violation cost me $278 and was not disputed as it was common knowledge in that area’s traffic court as simply “did you do it, or didn’t you?" If one “did” as I “did” the ruling is always “guilty-no excuses, pay up.”
The bigger picture goes beyond simply getting a ticket, as it involves further punitive measures up to five years beyond the original fine, while being further penalized in terms of dollars charged by insurers, and choosing to ignore one’s past driving record and record of personal responsibility.
In my instance, if anyone cared to check, they would see sixty years of a clean/no accident driving record, and a driver having earned a “827” FICA score reflective of a responsible and accountable citizen.
In closing, don’t mistake this a personal “whine” as it is not.
This is for all those insured who may have “tripped” one time over the years, and it is this “whole picture” that needs attention as insurers in search of added profit conveniently choose to ignore the truth in what I see as their scandalous and punitive earnings.
Oliver Woods
North Bend