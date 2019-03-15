I just finished reading the letter to the editor from Andy and Lynn Nasburg titled, "We encourage you to support this effort." After reading the letter I realized there is a conflicting statement with regards to articles I have read in the past about the Jordan Cove/Pembina project.
In the fourth paragraph they make mention of the project not adversely affecting our wonderful air quality. However, in previous articles I have read in various publications, it is mentioned the Jordan Cove/Pembina project would likely result in the worst air pollution in the State of Oregon. Both these statements cannot be correct, which is it? If indeed it results in the worst air pollution in the State of Oregon, or even close to it, I plan to move my family out of the area. I hope the Nasburg's are correct but I do not know how to reconcile the opposing statements. After all, both cannot be true.
Galen Lee
North Bend