I guess nobody cares anymore about the law. The law and order candidate advertises himself from a blatantly obvious position of power, our White House, the people's house. They violate the Hatch Act and thumb their noses to the people's laws.
Just like some of his followers who post their political signs on the John Tibbits or Empire Lakes park grounds which the city leaves up. I guess the city endorses the current administration. Or is it just this park? Can I put my sign up next to it? Or maybe there are certain public properties or parks that are Democrat and others that are Republican.
Someone give me some guidance here. Or is the law and order party just their law and their order? You see what a mess democracy can be if we don't stick to the rules? It's a mess in the best of times but now, with these pushy bullies and Putin and his lot putting their two cents in (a lot more than that!) well, it'll be a miracle if we have a democracy when all this is done.
Good luck, America.
Nancy Shinn
Coos Bay
