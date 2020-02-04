With the anniversary fiasco in Israel where the president of Poland was not allowed to speak, as he might have created a diversion by offering a rebuttal to Putin's speech claiming that Poland started WWII; and with the hate in the world, the disbelief that the Holocaust even happened, as well as the number of novels written about it, it was great to see the local newspaper give a voice to the survivors and excerpts of the horror that they first hand experienced. Articles to cut out and to keep and to review from time to time as we review our own histories.
Charlotte Koepke
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Coos Bay