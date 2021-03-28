On Feb. 25, Pembina issued the statement that they "sadly can no longer predict when Jordan Cove LNG will be built." They took a big write-down on their investment in the project and are evaluating a path forward. They have been denied or have withdrawn every state permit application made and will have to restart each process to receive approval. Also, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied Pembina's appeals of state rulings and supported Oregon's decisions on these applications.
After 15 years, and the efforts of three different companies, it is time for Pembina to stop pursuing this project. Yet they continue to hold hostage the properties of many Oregon landowners. Just two weeks ago, Pembina received a seventh extension of a pipeline application over Blue Ridge for a route that FERC denied years ago. For eight years with Pembina and three years with Veresen, these landowners have been encumbered and unable to freely plan for the future of their land, which for many has been in their family for generations. Also, it is long past time for our county commissioners to start supporting our residents and protecting their property. The pipeline would have cause irreparable damage to landowners' properties, sometimes passing within feet of their homes. It also could drastically alter hundreds of waterways, many necessary for the spawning of salmon and other species, vital to our fishermen.
Coos County is definitely in need of new, viable industries to provide good, family wage jobs. Jordan Cove never would have provided enough of these to create local prosperity. However, there is now great interest in developing wind, wave and solar energy on the South Coast and is supported by local industries. The jobs provided would be far more numerous and higher paying than what LNG could have offered. It is time for Pembina to give up on a project they will never complete or perhaps, even start. It is also time for Coos County to give up on Pembina and focus on a renewable future and to develop more opportunities in fields currently existing.
Natalie Ranker
North Bend
