As we approach the end of the year, we would like to introduce you to the Oregon Cultural Trust.
If you have visited a museum in Oregon, attended an arts performance, tuned into public radio, or appreciated the preservation of our state’s history, it’s likely that you’ve benefited from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
The Cultural Trust was created by the state legislature in 2002 to fund culture in the state into perpetuity. Currently, more than 1,400 nonprofits, including the Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association, are eligible to receive funds from the Cultural Trust. In October 2017, we received a grant of $13,230 from the Oregon Cultural Trust to go toward replacing our rigging which will enable us to once again display our beautiful backdrops.
Those funds are provided by Oregonians like you who receive a cultural tax credit for their donation to the Cultural Trust. Spreading the word about how easy it is to take advantage of the tax credit is how we grow funding for statewide culture. Here’s how it works:
1. Total your donations to qualifying cultural nonprofits to which you donated all year. A full list of qualifying nonprofits can be found here: http://culturaltrust.org/get-involved/nonprofits.
2. Give the same amount to the Cultural Trust by Dec. 31 by mail or online.
3. Claim the amount donated to the Cultural Trust as a tax credit when you file your taxes.*
Your Cultural Trust contribution comes back to you in the form of a decreased tax bill or potentially an increased refund. You just doubled the impact of your contribution at no additional cost to you!
As you continue to support the Egyptian Theatre with your generous contributions, we hope you’ll also match your donation with a gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust to strengthen funding for all of the cultural organizations that protect our great state’s famous quality of life.
Remember to make your donation by Dec. 31. Learn more or donate at CulturalTrust.org or 503-986-0088 or consult your tax preparer.
*Up to $500 for an individual, $1,000 for couples filing jointly or $2,500 for Class-C corporations.
June Willoughby
Coos Bay