Well, shame on me for feeding the birds! I thoroughly enjoy watching the Hummingbirds, Quail, Mourning Doves, Steller's Jays, Red Winged Blackbirds, Juncos, etc.
Probably, they wouldn't come as close to my yard without a bribe, but I never thought it was a problem and would warrant a "letter to the editor" chastising those who do. Most people who do feed the birds are surely compassionate enough that they would not stop feeding them "cold turkey". Give us a little credit!
For us older folks, we get a lot of enjoyment from feeding and looking at birds. Any suggestions as to what could take it's place? Maybe a cell phone? I notice a lot of people doing a lot of looking at those nowadays!
Faye Albertson
Coquille