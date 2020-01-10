Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington service unit 62 would like to thank those community members who generously gave to our 36th annual Tree of Joy service project at Pony Village Mall.
We would like to acknowledge the Pony Village Mall management, maintenance, custodial and security, Gloria Dei Lutheran, Over the Hill Gang car club, Tony Holman Logging LLC, Blanket Lady and all the other groups and families who make the Tree of Joy a special part of their holiday tradition.
Through your giving we delivered over 900 gifts to agencies that work with children, seniors and others in need in Coos and Western Douglas counties. It is a community of people like you that make the Tree of Joy such a success every year. Thanks again.
Debbie Cox, Sara Miller, Lexi Miller
North Bend