Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington Service Unit 62 would like to thank those community members who generously gave to our 35th annual Tree of Joy at Pony Village Mall.
Helping us write tags for all the wishes and needs for the agency's clients were our Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassador Girl Scouts. We would also like to acknowledge the Pony Village Mall management, maintenance, custodial and security; Gloria Dei Lutheran Church; Over the Hill Gang Car Club; North Bend Christmas Light Parade and all the other groups and families who make the Tree of Joy a special part of their holiday tradition.
Through your giving we delivered over 800 gifts to agencies that work with children, seniors, homeless and others in need in Coos and western Douglas counties. It is a community of people like you that make the Tree of Joy such a success every year. Thanks Again. Tree of Joy chairs Debbie Cox and Sara Miller.
Debbie Cox
North Bend