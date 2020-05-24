I’m still unsure what to make of (a) letter of May 11.
(The letter) attacks society because we want to practice the best defense to a heretofore unknown virus that stresses our hospitals and threatens our very existence.
No … we do not wear masks as a stylish statement and we don’t practice social distancing because we are antisocial. Nor do we stay home as much as possible because we’re all hermits at heart. We do at it the guidance of the smartest, most educated and experienced professionals in the country and the world. (To the letter’s author) I wish you well, but if you feel lucky and want to expose yourself to this crippling virus, we won’t stop you. That is your freedom!
But as the Supreme Court determined long ago, your free speech does not allow you to falsely yell “fire” in a theatre. When you are in public, do you claim a “right” to spread your germs publicly? What I’m saying is that you have the right to do what you want, but not at the expense or to endanger others.
Get with the program and be a responsible American! “In a public place, cover that beautiful face!”
Richard Davison
Reedsport
