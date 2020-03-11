Some months ago the City of Coos Bay started collecting $10-$20 a month from all water users. That money was to go to fixing the streets. How are the bump outs in Empire, that were put in a short time ago, considering fixing the streets? These bump outs are being replaced, when they are almost new.
The city paved one lane, of one block of Central Avenue. I drive that was almost every day, and do not remember that section needing repair. BUT, only about 30 feet away is a huge pothole, that is right in the line of a vehicle's tire, of drivers turning toward Empire. Thirty feet away? Why couldn't that have been filled in while they were doing the patch work on Central? Almost all of the main traveled streets have huge potholes in them, and the weather cannot be blamed, because we have had beautiful weather. Get the potholes filled in, if only temporary. When we got assessed the $10-$20 a month I figured, "Yeah. There goes raises for certain employees, and money put where it is not important, and the streets will still be in bad shape." Guess that is proving to be so.
Joyce Clark
Coos Bay
