This is in response to the latest diatribe from Terry Bernhardt. Bernhardt states that he is not a “wisher of ill will” but in his first sentences he states that “thousands are headed our way,” and there are murderers, gang members, sex trade peddlers, drug pushers, robbers or job takers.
He further states there are those who won’t be paying their hospital bills and those who will be using our schools and social programs. Mr. Bernhardt further states to those who don’t vote his way or agree with him, ”you truly deserve what you get, and I for one hope you reap plenty!”
No ill will, really? Mr. Bernhardt, you continue to spew hateful and divisive rhetoric. It is very clear that you continue to attempt to spread your negativity and hateful remarks. Please learn a different tune. Better yet, please get a more healthy hobby. Maybe you could enroll in some sort of positive attitude program?
Joanne Moss
North Bend