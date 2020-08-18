It was exciting to hear the news that Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) reversed a dredging disposal permit for Jordan Cove LNG that the City of North Bend rubber stamped last year. Our Bay is a critical part of our community and local economy. LUBA’s ruling is an important step for protecting it.
In the last year alone, hundreds of Coos County community members have gone to meetings, rallies, wrote comments and more, to oppose local land use permits because Jordan Cove LNG would harm our community and the fishing and recreation industries which rely on a healthy bay. A big thanks to Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and Citizens for Renewables for challenging this permit to protect our bay (and winning) in court!
Because impacted landowners, Tribal members, fishermen, and others across Coos County and the rest of Southern Oregon have come together, Jordan Cove LNG is closer to dead than ever. The project only has a conditional approval from the federal government, meaning it cannot move forward unless Oregon’s agencies change their mind and decide it complies with the safeguards that protect our communities — which Oregon has already said it does not.
The future does not look good for Jordan Cove LNG as major pipelines like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Keystone XL, and Dakota Access Pipeline have been canceled, shut down, and major permits revoked by federal courts. Fracked gas is truly a bust. Coos Bay should be focused on building local jobs in renewable energy and restoring our bay instead.
There are seven more local land use permits that have been challenged by community organizations that we should be hearing back from LUBA about in the next few months. I am hopeful that we will continue to see rulings that put the health and safety of our community and bay first, before the special corporate interests of the fossil fuel industry.
Patricia Ashley
North Bend
