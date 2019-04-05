A reader writes claiming that FUSEE is a thinly veiled environmentalist group, run by lawyers and a PhD. Well first, FUSEE is not thinly veiled at all. Wildland Firefighters mostly get into that work because they want to save the forests. So of course they are 'environmentalists.' I am on FUSEE's board of directors. I am not a lawyer or a PhD. I have a two-year degree in forestry and 20 years on interagency hotshot crews and brush disposal crews. I know fire a little, but I know a fair amount about corruption. Pipelines do cause fires and explosions. But mainly the danger is that the pipeline will bring corruption. Corruption follows these energy companies like spring flowers follow a wildfire.
Rich Fairbanks
Jacksonville