Preach Perry Holman!
I moved here from out of state and every day feels like the Twilight Zone, with respect to the free reign of the homeless population. I don't understand how a community condones and coddles this widespread behavior. Generations of residents are up in arms about the Jordan Cove project but fail to see that the most fundamental core to their community is lacking, safety and personal responsibility. There is a difference between compassion and upholding people to a standard of common decency. Just because something has always been that way, doesn't make it right.
Kaylie Brandt
Lakeside