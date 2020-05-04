Dear Editor
Election time is upon us again. The opponents of 6-177 are long on rhetoric and short on real data and facts. They are putting significant effort and money into pushing the fear message to move attention away from the more important issues. Measures 6-176 and 6-177 deal with the fundamental American right of the voters to rule over government not the other way around. The city still has the right (and responsibility) to ask the voters for increased revenue if needed but not the right to take money or causally dispose of the vote of the citizens if it doesn’t fit their agenda. I see a dangerous thought process emerging that the ends justify the means or stated differently “I don’t care about the process as long as I’m getting my way”. The sacrifice of millions of Americans has guaranteed that we today retain the right of self-government and self-determination. The right of the citizens to vote and be respected by the government is fundamental to Americans. Make the city do things the right way.
Vote Yes on 6-176 and 6-177
Frazier Pruett
North Bend
