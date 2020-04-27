E unum pluribus From one comes many, to counterfeit a phrase known to us all. From one COVID-19 infected party comes now nine, including at least one staffer who has unknowingly carried the virus to various stores around the area, his or her family, friends and potentially many others. It took 10 to 14 days for Shutter Creek COVID-19 2.0 to manifest itself, all the while giving those who were unknowingly infected an opportunity to share the virus with others. It is not hard to imagine the 9 today could easily be 40 or 50 in another 14 days and more as time goes on.
How did we respond? We shipped the first case away and two weeks later we have now quarantined the cases which have tested positive. The policy is, I understand, we only test those who are symptomatic. Isn’t that a little like closing the barn door after the horse has escaped? Would it not be logical to deem it wise to first quarantine those known to have been in contact with the first infected person and keep them isolated until either tests or time showed they were no longer a threat to the rest of us? Would not an ounce of prevention been far more valuable than a pound of cure which, in any case, does not exist.
What could our state officials be thinking? Are they, in fact, thinking at all? No doubt we’ll hear a story that test kits in short supply or the guidelines don’t require such action. That’s a pretty sorry response when human lives are at stake.
The federal government, at least the Administration, has said, “not their responsibility – it is the state’s”. Well, Governor Brown, lead, follow or get out the darn way! The absurdity of this situation is totally surreal.
My information comes from The World newspaper and bulletins from Coos County Health and wellness as well as OHA bulletins. Will somebody please tell (and show) me I am not getting the full story and the true picture is much more rational than I think it is? Please, somebody?
This is nuts!
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In