The League of Women Voters (LWVCC) held another anti-LNG event on the Jordan Cove Project last Thursday at the Egyptian Theater. True to form, the LWVCC failed to include any factual information on how Jordan Cove is addressing key points the League clings to in its opposition. Consequently, Jordan Cove supporters had a table with informational materials just outside the theater, so attendees could get direct answers to their questions. Bravo!
Attending with several project supporters, we arrived early to submit our questions for the widely touted Q & A session. Unfortunately, being an hour early doesn’t carry much weight with the LWVCC. The LWVCC screener didn’t want presenter Shannon Souza to take our questions, so they shut down Q&A early, dodging these two questions concerning emissions and costs of climate change:
The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states we must limit global temperatures to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels. Nobel Laureate, William Nordhaus recently provided modeling demonstrating that IPCC report significantly underestimates economic costs and is practically impossible to achieve. For instance, the EU’s promise to cut emissions 80 percent by 2050 — even with reasonable assumptions about technological advancements and the efficient implementation of EU climate policy, the average of seven peer-reviewed models finds EU annual costs will reach $3.3 Trillion. That is twice what EU governments spend today on health, education, recreation, housing, environment, police and defense combined! Not practical; not possible.
Question: Are we simply “virtue signaling” on this by not taking a more practical approach that includes natural gas as part of an orderly plan to transition toward clean energy technologies as they develop?
A team of researchers led by Princeton University investigated impacts of transitioning from coal to natural gas in China. Their findings were published in Nature Sustainability last September. Overall, the researchers find that a switch from coal to natural gas, excluding synthetic gas derived from coal, produces air, carbon and water co-benefits when methane leakage is controlled. Denise Mauzerall, professor of civil and environmental engineering and public & international affairs at Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School of Engineering and Applied Science stated: “While the paper focuses on China, its general conclusions are widely applicable”.
Question: Are you aware of this recent peer-reviewed study and will the knowledge of this detailed work possibly change your present views?
It’s unfortunate the League ran and hid and Shannon couldn’t respond.
Todd Goergen
Coos Bay