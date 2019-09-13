I came to visit Coos Bay over the weekend to celebrate my anniversary and I was a little sad to see the old McCauley Hospital was gone. You see, I was born in that building almost 57 years ago. Thankfully, I had taken some pictures standing in front of it during past visits. And thankfully I was able to jump on to your website and read the beautiful story you published about it.
I was born in Coos Bay. I had my daughter there 25 years later. My mom passed away there and her ashes were spread there. I live in southern Oregon now, but I still love keeping track of what is going there. Thank you for making that possible.
Tisha Peronto
Talent