Sweet should be recalled. John Sweet is running Coos County government for himself not the citizens. He has received large sums of money from Jordan Cove. These monies have been applied for his re-election to the BOC. If one looks where the Jordan Cove money goes to you see a clear path to a small group of people that want the plant built no matter what the majority of citizens want. Have these people been promised big returns? Sweet has refused to answer the money question. I truly believe Coos County is gonna be taken for a big ride by a foreign corp.
Alan Post
Coos Bay