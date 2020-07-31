It has long been said that if we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Martin Niemöller, a German Lutheran pastor wrote the poem below in reflection of his admitted cowardice for doing nothing to stop the rise of the Nazis to power.
First they came for the Jews
and I did not speak out
because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for the Communists
and I did not speak out
because I was not a Communist.
Then they came for the trade unionists
and I did not speak out
because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for me
and there was no one left
to speak out for me.
Since 2016, a different ‘they’ have come, first to ban Muslims from our country on basis of their faith, calling them terrorists. Then ‘they’ came after the undocumented and put them into cages, while calling Mexicans rapists and drug dealers as they tore children from their mother’s arms. Now ‘they’ come after civil rights protesters calling them antifa, which incidentally means anti-fascist.
FACT: Mussolini and Hitler were fascists. FACT: Mussolini’s campaign slogan was “Drain the Swamp”.
They call Black Lives Matter murals symbols of hate while demanding that statues of long-dead American traitors be honored as heroes.
Last time I read the US Constitution; we are the people. Beatings, firing projectiles and tear gassing people protesting to defend a building from graffiti is insane. I do not condone the destruction of property, but I do believe that law and order should first protect human life with justice and not just protect buildings by destroying lives with injustice.
The deployment, and I use the word deliberately, deployment of unidentified paramilitary to our Portland with the most powerful man in the world promising up to deploy an additional 75,000 military to target United States civilians is abhorrent.
Protesters. Lock arms. Stand firm. As John Lewis said, “Make good trouble.” What’s happening is not about spray paint on a wall.
Now, the Wall of Moms has joined those who have raised their voices crying out because Black Lives Matter. The Wall of Moms has been joined by the Wall of Dads with their leafblowers. They are now joined by the Wall of Veterans.
Donald Trump is getting his wall, but not the one he envisioned.
