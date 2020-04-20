I would like to clarify what three Parks Board alumni find scandalous about the tree removal plan for Simpson Park. The Parks Advisory Board is not an example of good government, and the process was shady.
First, the agenda item at the Feb. 3 Parks Board meeting: ‘"Views on possibly removing some trees around playground area." The Board voted, on what? On wide latitude for the Parks Superintendent’s discretion.
Second, did the Board venture from the City Hall meeting to the park for a site visit, five blocks north? No. Was it suggested? No. Did the Parks Board reconvene to evaluate Parks Superintendent Bryan Owen’s tree removal plan before the chosen trees were marked for removal with orange Xs? No.
Third, was the Parks Advisory Board’s first meeting in four months and approval of a theoretical tree removal plan reported during the standard "Committee Reports" item at the following week’s Feb. 11 Council meeting? No. Why not? Chairman/Mayor Wetherell was there. Parks Superintendent Owen was probably there. Parks Board reports are made by either, but no one else. The tree removal plan was kept quiet. More people would have been aware of the plan if there was even this minimal disclosure.
City Code states that the Parks Advisory Board will elect a vice-chairman. Chairman Wetherell has never brought that for a vote. Why not? Because he doesn’t want to. Here’s a vice-chairman’s perfect function – make routine reports to the City Council.
Fourth, are meeting minutes kept? No. It’s a violation of Public Meetings law.
Let’s hope, next time, the Board receives a proposed logging plan, reviews it, conducts a site visit, reviews a revised draft, etc. and keeps minutes. North Bend citizens deserve clarity and accountability from the Parks Advisory Board and Parks Superintendent. These are our trees you are cutting!
After our collective outcry, nine trees with orange Xs now have the pink ribbons of reprieve. We saved nine trees. They are worth this two-week battle, but there should have been wider public discussion.
Not everyone feels that Simpson Park playground parents deserve the Parks Superintendent’s support in logging beautiful mature trees occasionally shading the Simpson Park playground as the sun moves across the sky. I’ve been near the playground several times recently, and it was always in bright sun.
Susanna Noordhoff
North Bend
