We must hold the City Council accountable. We the citizen of North Bend have a duty to hold OUR city council to the will of the voters. They have betrayed us with the increased water fee in which the increase is for PERS not water issues. Public safety is not something that should be added to basic water/sewer fees. They are forcing citizens to pay for retirement cost not law enforcement. If the citizens of North Bend allow this increase without making the council accountable then as sure as the sky is blue, they will be back for more. Call your council members and tell them how you feel and do something about their disregard for the citizens they swore to work for.
John Hamilton
North Bend