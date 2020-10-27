The October 10 “theworldlink.com” contains a letter to the editor from current North Bend Mayor Rick Wetherell which, after fact checking, leads us to write this rebuttal.
After reading this rebuttal, we leave it in your hands to come to your own conclusion
In his letter, he says that he finds Jessica Engelke to be kind – above disrespect of others-yet assertive.
We have no qualms with her being characterized as kind and assertive. We do have a problem with the characterization of “above disrespect of others.” We submit that her vote in March of 2019
to nullify the peoples vote of November, 2018 shows a total lack of respect for the citizens of North Bend. We find this characterization to be patently false.
He includes the comment that she grew up here as if that is an important factor. We have checked the City of North Bend website and have determined that 5 of the current 7 members of council did not grow up in the city. In fact, Mayor Wetherell grew up in Hermiston, Oregon. James Rose did not grow up in North Bend, however, Cece's family moved to the Bay Area when she was one year old. Her family moved to North Bend when she was in the third grade and she graduated as a Bulldog from North Bend high school. James and Cece moved back to North Bend in 2002 to take over the family business and to raise their children as Bulldogs.
Finally, he makes the comment that Jessica is a Bulldog and I (Rick Wetherell) have never favored “CONSOLIDATION” as her opponent has in the past. FACT, there is no record at all showing that Mr. Rose has ever favored consolidation of the two cities. His website votejamesrosemayor.com includes an unquestionable rejection of consolidation.
North Bend Citizens For Good Faith Government
Greg Aldridge
Frazier Pruett
Bill McCaffree
members
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In