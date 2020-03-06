Fascist governments attack the free press. They intimidate and discredit the press in all its forms, newspapers magazines, radio, TV, newsletters, internet, blogs. They want to prevent the press from telling the public what is happening and what the events and actions mean. A free press is essential to a free people.
Fascist governments lie. They lie about big and little things. They lie about things of no importance and things of great importance. They repeat the lies over and over and over again trying to create "alternate facts." That's why they attack the free press.
Fascist governments forbid and try to prevent people in the government from telling the truth. They remove the people who tell the truth and punish them. They seek revenge and intimidate people who tell the truth. They call people who tell the truth enemies of the country. This includes the free press.
Fascist governments fill critical positions with people who are incompetent and not suited for their jobs, but who will be loyal to the authoritarian head, or supposed head, of the government. The successful performance of the work of the government for the benefit of the country is of little concern for them.
Fascist governments attack the judicial system. They try to intimidate judges and juries and force convictions on their perceived enemies and protect the people they perceive as allies or friends. They appoint judges who are not concerned with the fair, impartial workings of the legal system, but are willing to do the bidding of the authoritarian leaders.
Fascist governments never accept responsibility for any of the problems that they create or that just naturally occur.
Fascist governments always find someone or an "outside" group that is responsible for the problems that occur.
They must have a scapegoat to direct the populations anger at so they don't have to accept responsibility for the problems that they create or that just occur.
Does any of this sound familiar ?
Think about it.
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In