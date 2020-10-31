Jordan Cove would be a nightmare for the Oregon Coast.
Ref: Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility. The corporate entities behind fracking infrastructure proposals claim that jobs and tax revenue would benefit host communities, rarely, if ever their calculations include human suffering, toxic contamination of air, land and water, displacement of economic activities such as fishing, recreation and tourism — all of these deleterious effects are associated directly or indirectly with increased sickness and death in affected communities.
Temporary labor camps associated with fracked facilities impose outsized impacts on local infrastructure, public services, and public health through crime, drug use, assaults, kidnapping and sexually transmitted infections.
Ref: Forbes.com — Every day 10, 000 people die from air pollution from fossil fuels. WHO — Seven million premature deaths annually are linked to air pollution. Sightline Institute — LNG plants vent carbon emissions, pollution, petrochemicals, greenhouse gases, methane, co2, particulate PM2.5 directly into the air. LNG tankers emit pollutants and poisonous particulate pm2.5.
The young with developing immune systems and elders would be the most affected from Jordan Cove LNG pollution. Elders that live in gated communities like Lakeland Estates may suffer health effects from the billowing plumes of pollution that would travel miles, passing through Hauser and above to Lakeside and beyond.
The current county commissioners who apparently support Jordan Cove remain a status quo from the old school without creative ideas for job creation.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: Jobs related to Wind Power are a source of new employment opportunities. Renewable energy is a key piece of the “Green Economy” and wind power, which supplies thousands of jobs in the US., is the fastest growing sector in renewable energy ... the benefits of this expansion will be noticeable in the manufacturing and construction sectors ... jobs in the wind industry will be available to people with a broad range of education levels.
For the sake of clean air and the health of our young and old, please give Katy Eymann your vote for county commissioner and the go-ahead for clean offshore wind jobs that will employ thousands of workers with union family wage jobs and keep our air clear.
Dan Hopkins
Lakeside
