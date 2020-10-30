Dear Fellow Coos County voters,
It has been my pleasure to know Katy Eymann for 40 years. In that time I have watched Katy Eymann grow as a public servant. Her legal background was always used for the betterment of our county and State.
Katy is a champion for Coos County residents clean jobs and her goal has always been working for the full employment of our citizens. She is always promoting the Coos County Jobs that add family wages in building off shore floating wind turbines. Jobs that could bring full employment too Coos County. Jobs that do not depend on fracking that ruins the water supply.
Katy has worked on making the lives of women and their children better than daily abuse from someone who is suppose to love and protect them.
Katy Eymann believes in science. Science will be the leading edge in securing jobs that protect and serve marine life. She knows there are jobs that will support Coos’s County’s residents. Clean jobs that protect the delicate balance of our ocean and our fishing, crabbing and tour boat industries.
I watched the past 40 years as a young attorney became a leading advocate for Coos County Citizens.
I urge you to vote for Katy Eymann Coos County Commissioner. Bring Coos County citizens the power to move forward into a better future.
Paula and KC Dow
North Bend
