The race is on for Coos County commissioner, and the best candidate is Katy Eymann. Much of her focus will be on bringing the jobs of the future to our county. She is already actively pursuing a potential off-shore wind energy project.
A commissioner must be a good manager while being a great steward of the land. A top priority should be public safety; action or inaction can have far-reaching consequences. They need to be able to listen and address the concerns of the county’s residents. Considering our international port and trade, this job also requires knowledge of matters throughout Oregon, America, and the rest of the world. I think a commissioner needs to be a student and a teacher, and Katy excels at that. Her background will be a real asset to our county. You can visit the website katyforcoos.com to learn more about her.
The League of Women Voters has a traditional debate at election time. It’s a valuable tool that allows the public to get some answers and to compare candidates. Word is that Katy’s opponent, Bob Main, has chosen not to participate in this event. This was confirmed by The League of Women Voters of Coos County. That should be a concern to all involved, because this has been the year from hell. The pandemic, wildland fires, and climate crisis are affecting our health, safety and the economy. They are alarming! Shouldn’t all potential and current decision-makers feel obligated to participate in the process prior to the election now more than ever?
The saying “when times get tough, the tough get going” has never fit a situation more. Katy is tough and she is kind. Simply put, she cares about people and the planet. Also, I have heard her speak about her great love of the ocean and Oregon. We both know it’s a privilege to live in this county surrounded by such beauty. I want to see it preserved and our resources used responsibly, and she will do so in the fairest way possible. That’s why my vote will be for Katy Eymann for Coos County commissioner.
Janice Williams
North Bend
