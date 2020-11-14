Now that the democrats have Biden elected will we see the border open up to one and all. Will gas price go through the roof because of the new green deal? Will Biden remove sanctions on Iran? Will we return to letting China rip us off in trade again? Will the governor of Washington (Inslee) become the new energy chief? There's already talk of Sanders and Warren being a part of the Biden Adm. I for one think Biden will enact all of Obama's policies we faced before Trump was elected. The Good Ol' Days when 3/4 of America was on food stamps. Yepee!
Alan Post
North Bend
