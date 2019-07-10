The community benefits from the Front Street Community Bike Works, and their summer block party is a wonderful example of a vibrant local community. They had a family friendly, welcoming and exciting block party last weekend. There was art, music, and some serious barbecue. To see neighbors and friends getting together at a block party without charging money and offering good food and a safe environment is exactly why an organization like Front Street Community Bike Works is what we need in Coos Bay.
Clark Williams
Coos Bay