There was an interesting front page article regarding Measure 106, the banning of the use of state funds for abortion. The article clearly states that 3,600 abortions were performed last year using state funds at a cost of $2 million. That is less that $600 per abortion. The article infers that this is a burden on the taxpayer. Leaving the morality issue, which is an intensely personal thing, entirely, and looking only at the economic impact, it would seem that $600 is a pittance compared to what the taxpayer will have to shell out to care for the 3,600, or so, new babes each year for the next 16 years!
For purposes of this writing, I take no position, pro or con, on the issue of abortion, only the economic consequences. Assuming the numbers in the article are accurate, and I again make no representation as to their veracity, to vote in favor of a constitutional amendment to ban public funds for abortion makes absolutely no sense based solely on the economics.
As always, I urge people to see through the rhetoric and examine the facts of any issue and make your judgments accordingly. If you have strong moral feelings that outweigh the economics, in this case, by all means follow your conscience. Just don't rely on rhetoric that is invariably slanted to make your decision to vote on any particular issue or candidate. Personally, I am a strong believer in representational government and I generally dislike constitutional amendments since they tend to relieve our elected representatives from their responsibility to govern. They also have a way of hogtying our elected reps from fixing things that are broken due to poor drafting, tricky wording in explanations and voters that don't follow the dictum of this letter. Think first, on your own, vote second. Just make sure you vote.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay