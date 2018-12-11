Jon Barton’s Dec. 8 letter to the editor chastises a prior writer for not sticking to the facts, but does he? He says that JCP has not used to date eminent domain, but omits proof that JCP will not in the future use it, or the threat thereof to get the land needed for their pipeline right-of-way.
He further attributes as ‘silly’ a remark made by that author that benefits from the project are only accruing to a foreign corporation. His basis is that everything we buy has foreign content. That reasoning is unsound. If we accept his argument then logically all LNG arriving through the pipeline would better serve the local economy if consumed locally by firms’ recruited to the North Spit to produce goods that could then be exported.
He misses what I feel is the crux of the issue, how we as a citizenry should view the JCP, and the globalization of the United States economy into a new world economic order. Mr. Barton seems to support that position and JCP’s role in it. He neglects to explain that globalization produces both winners and losers.
Winners will be the large multinational global corporations. Losers will be the ordinary citizen who are forced to accede to their desires in interest of a foreign nations wants and the corresponding globalized corporate demand for ever increasing profit.
Based upon the timeline and the amount of money JCP appears willing to spend on the infrastructure to support this project, the rate of return on the investment after debt service and operating costs will have to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars per year. No savvy investor would give the project a second glance otherwise.
Logically we reach the conclusion that JCP stands to gain financially and some foreign corporation/nation gains resources. Those could then be used to fuel their citizens’ energy needs and/or economy which then could compete with ours. Either way the globalized economy benefits, but do we?
Where does that leave the average Coos County resident? Those standing in the path of the pipeline face the possibility their property could be seized. The other inhabitants of the Bay Area will have to live with the consequences of the completed project. Are their needs, concerns and desires no less worthy?
Steve Scheer
Coos Bay