I noted with interest that on July 5, local firefighters and first responder agencies were called into action near Gold Beach to contain an out of control fire caused by environmental activist groups from Eugene and Medford. Though minimally covered by our local news outlets, the recklessness of the Rogue Climate and the Civil Liberties Defense Center (CLDC) have had detrimental impacts on our environment and risked the community’s safety.
I can only shake my head in disbelief that such environmental “defenders” from Eugene and Medford came to our coast and created a disaster that took nine days, 700 firefighters, first responders and more than 36,000 working hours to contain. Destroying 400 acres of land, the blaze eviscerated wildlife habitats, forests, water resources and recreational spaces used by local citizens like me. I was born in Gold Beach and know this area well. Thankfully, we have capable firefighting services on the coast along with volunteers from our local timber companies that helped to respond quickly before houses were burned down or, worse, innocent people were harmed or killed. As a local business owner, I am also concerned about the indirect impacts on tourism and property values in that area.
By their own admission, Rogue Client and CLDC created a fire that has incurred more than $2 million in damages that both groups have agreed to cover. Not to mention the associated environmental damages like the release of harmful pollutants from the fire itself or the emissions from firefighting aircrafts and ground equipment, which aren’t factored in to the total cost of damages.
Furthermore, and more fundamentally, if Rogue Climate and the CLDC have, themselves, caused environmental dismay, how can they presume to be credible advocates for its preservation? Time and again, Rogue Climate has criticized critical — and beneficial — development projects out of concern for the environment. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I also care for our beautiful state, but I can’t fathom how Rogue Climate could be considered a trustworthy source on the matter. Practice what you preach, as they say.
I believe in the protection of our environment and in the strengthening of our economy. I believe that Oregon’s scenic beauty is important to our local culture and to what brings tourism dollars every year.
And I believe that Rogue Climate and CLDC should no longer have a credible voice in any discussion pertaining to our county’s future.
Todd Goergen
Coos Bay