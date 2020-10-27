Much of the conversation around North Bend’s mayoral race has been focused on our city’s finances. Certainly, North Bend’s fiscal health is important — and Jessica Engelke, with her business acumen, is well suited to sit at the helm when financial decisions are being made. However, the role of the mayor is bigger than money.
Jessica Engelke will make an outstanding mayor because she sees the big picture: in addition to overseeing the city’s finances, she will be a listener, a role model, and an educator. In short, she’ll be a leader.
Jessica values the input of others and actively seeks feedback. She’s proposing a monthly “Coffee with the Mayor” program which will give her invaluable opportunities to listen to the concerns of North Bend’s citizens.
Jessica is an outstanding role model - she’s incredibly passionate, hard-working, and dedicated. Jessica’s founding of the annual “Bear Claw’s 5K Your Way” Fun Run & Health Fair showcases these traits: she was passionate about her late father’s legacy, so she created this event (going on 8 years running!) to honor him and raise awareness (and money!) for pancreatic cancer - the devastating disease that took his life. The event takes an impressive amount of planning and coordination to pull off, with many local organizations and businesses participating.
As a professional educator, Jessica will bring a unique strength to the role of mayor. She is skilled in communication and engagement, and she will look for ways to increase collaboration and cooperation between the city’s government and its citizens.
The role of the mayor is not just budget overseer. The role of the mayor is also bridge-builder, promoter, supporter, and advocate. As such, Jessica Engelke is the right person to serve as our next mayor!
Sarah and Nathan Helland
North Bend
