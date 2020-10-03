I am proud to support the campaign of my lifelong friend, Jessica Engelke, and motivate others to vote for her to become the mayor of North Bend.
I have known Jessie for 30 years. She is a fellow NBHS graduate and a Bulldog fan! I have always been amazed by her energy, tenacity and dedication to problem solving and working toward the betterment of any activity, organization or community of which she is a part of. Jessie is a natural leader because of her positive attitude, her enthusiasm and her intelligent pursuit of doing what is right even when it is challenging.
Not only is she my supportive and caring friend, but I have the privilege of sharing the role of co-director of the Bay Area Enterprise board of directors during the 19-20 fiscal year. I have also volunteered at several philanthropic events that Jessie has organized such as the Bear Claw 5K Fun Run and Health Fair to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer and the Salmon Run Marathon. I also have been impressed with Jessica’s role as professor and role model to her students and Young Business Leaders at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Last, but far from least, Jessica is a fantastic wife and mother. She wants to help keep North Bend a safe and nurturing community for her family and others. Jessica’s outgoing nature is also balanced with her empathetic listening. She truly cares to know the facts from all sides before making a decision and she works towards the solution that will bring the best outcome for the people in her community.
Allyson McNeill, school administrator
NBHS Class of 1992
