As our country and especially local governments are challenged with how to respond to the COVID pandemic, the City of North Bend needs the leadership of Jessica Engelke to effectively manage the city's future due to her business acumen, planning ability and inspired passion for the city.
Jessica epitomizes the phrase think globally, act locally as someone who has traveled abroad and brought her education and experiences to the city she was raised and loves. Her dedication to the city is demonstrated by establishing a local 5K run in support of pancreatic cancer, a tribute to her father that was affected by the disease as well as the numerous civic organizations she has volunteered her time to which made a positive impact in the city.
Her platform of exploring new and innovative ways to be more efficient with the city’s finances, her commitment to encouraging greater citizen involvement, increasing diversity while maintaining public safety is the right plan for 2020 and beyond.
As someone who has had the privilege to serve in the military for the past 30 years and have personally observed leadership in action, Jessica is that leader the community needs to further its plan of growth and progress.
Dean A. Huard
Southwestern Oregon Community College Distinguished Alumni 2015
U.S. Army Veteran
Nolanville, Texas
