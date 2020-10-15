Engelke is right choice for mayor
Jessica Engleke is exactly who our community needs for our next mayor. Born and raised in North Bend, she understands the value of growing up in a rural community. As a professor of business at SWOCC, she has developed relationships with countless small business owners across the city and has the vision and determination to grow local business and encourage tourism. Her time on city council taught her invaluable lessons and gave her the insight needed to stretch the city budget without compromising the health and safety of our community. She is passionate about making our city desirable for new families moving into the area and for implementing the change necessary to make this happen. Please join me in voting for Jessica Engleke, North Bend Mayor.
Jon Yost MD,
Barb Yost
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In