Recently, I was at a park in North Bend with my granddaughter and grandson. While pushing them on the swings, I overheard a conversation between a man and woman. He stated, “The problem with our country today is women in power.” Since it was spoken loudly enough for me to hear, I felt compelled to respond. I asked him why he felt this way. He said that a woman in power “loses compassion for others”
I became a teacher in North Bend in 1978. At that time, there was one woman principal. Throughout my 30+ years in the district, that number increased to five. Currently, there are no women principals in North Bend. Girls often look to women in their lives for cues about how to think and act. When we take risks — like seeking leadership positions — we set positive examples for girls.
I am supporting Jessica Engelke for Mayor of North Bend. I have known Jessica for several years, both through church and school. I find Jessica to be both compassionate and dedicated to the citizens of North Bend. As such, Jessica will be a positive role model for both girls and boys in our community. Our children need to see that a woman can be mayor, and that a woman in power can be a positive contributor to our world.
Sally Johnson
North Bend
