My name is Eric Farm and I’m happy to endorse Jessica Engelke for North Bend mayor.
I’m supporting Jessica because of her track record of community service and vision for our community. In addition to her service as a North Bend city councilor, she has volunteered on numerous boards and organizations with the goal to make our community great and provide our kids with an opportunity to live and work in their home town. I appreciate the time and effort she has devoted to our community.
It's Jessica’s solid experience, unstoppable energy and positive outlook that gives me confidence that she is the best candidate for North Bend mayor. I’m looking for a candidate that will provide positive leadership and vision to the city as we make tough decisions on what we need and what we can afford.
Jessica will ensure that North Bend continues to be a safe and vibrant place to live and work.
I encourage you to vote Jessica Engelke for North Bend mayor.
Eric Farm
North Bend business owner
