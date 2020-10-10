I am delighted that Jessica Engelke is running for mayor of North Bend. It gives me great confidence in our future that she and others of her generation are stepping forward into leadership roles.
Jessica and her husband could have made their mark wherever they chose to live. Fortunately, they chose to return to her hometown, North Bend, to live and raise their family. Once here, they jumped in with both feet to be contributing citizens.
Jessica is good — she's bright, hardworking, compassionate, collaborative and articulate. She and her husband are amazing parents. She loves her hometown. Her experience in human resources and business combined with her leadership skills and personal qualities named above will serve North Bend and its citizens well.
John Sweet
Coos Bay
