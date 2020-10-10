I have known Jessica Engelke both professionally and personally for more then 10 years. She grew up in North Bend and returned to the community committed to getting involved in the area and making a difference.
I had the opportunity to serve on the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce during her term as president. She demonstrated enthusiastic leadership and engagement. In addition, while I was the Executive Sponsor of the Bay Area Hospital Kids' Hope Center, Jessica and I initiated a very successful fundraiser between Southwestern Oregon Community College and the Center with a Teddy Bear Toss, gathering hundreds of stuffed animals for children and siblings who are seen at the child abuse center.
She is an innovative and committed leader who will serve the residents of North Bend well as our next Mayor.
I wholeheartedly support Jessica in this election and hope you will, too.
Barbara Bauder
North Bend
