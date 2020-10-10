Councilor Engelke may have the rosy qualifications touted by her letter writing supporters, but she has failed to exhibit them as councilor.
The most serious of these failures is her troubling lapse in judgment when she, along with Councilor Slater, voted to override a democratic vote by the citizens of North Bend to NOT increase the so-called "Safety" tax.
She and Slater compounded their mistakes by continuing to vote and act in an undemocratic manner. Examples:
1. Council/city manager attempts to bill Jody McCaffree over $29K in unrequested copier fees because taxpayer paid city attorneys didn't do their job, instead hired a Portland hearings officer without checking their fees.
2. The egregious scare tactics employed by council/manager over "Safety" tax reduction vote. By the way, the first vote to not enact that tax was not an "advisory" vote; that word does not appear in the measure's language. Neither Engelke nor Slater did anything but talk about softening the increase's impact on those on fixed incomes.
3. The flaunting and/or ignorance of public meeting rules and procedures, the most public of which was the removal of over half the heritage trees in Simpson Park without public notice or input. We citizens were simply lied to.
4. Allowing the public pool to close because of "budgetary constraints" brought on by the "Safety" tax reduction. This is the naughty public being punished for repealing $15 of the $30 tax.
Both Engelke and Slater have shown no sign whatsoever in responding to the housing/homeless crisis, including mentally ill homeless, instead letting our overburdened police force try to carry that load.
It is James Rose and hard-working North Bend citizens, in particular John Briggs, who did something about the "Safety" tax increase, and who now want to tackle the remaining issues facing our city.
I am singling out Engelke and Slater because they have chosen to run again for public office. Ultimately, it is their performances in office that truly matters. Both of these councilors come up short at best. They have not shown leadership qualities while in office. Elsewhere, yes, but not as North Bend city councilors.
I am voting for James Rose for mayor and the candidates who seem to offer a better shot at a transparent, ethical City Council who will do the inclusive work needed to solve the problems we face: Noordhoff, Vinyard and Goll.
Steve Skinner
North Bend
