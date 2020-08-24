At the height of tourist season the docks at the Empire boat launch are still not repaired. The big question: Why? The Oregon State Marine Board has funds that are paid through license fees that will help pay for launch and dock maintenance.
There are rumors circulating that the repairs were not made because fishermen, clam diggers and crabbers objected to the Jordan Cove LNG export plant. Some are saying this was revenge. It makes me wonder what the truth really is.
Sportsman in the northwest spend $6 billion a year fishing, crabbing, clamming and hunting. The sports group are part of the northwest commerce and the Empire boat docks are a disgrace to our community and those who come here to recreate. The same goes for the Empire derelict crabbing dock that is half missing.
Tourism matters and I sincerely hope our Chamber of Commerce members can get together and find out why this was allowed to happen during our tourist season.
How about the people who need to use a restroom and there is no place to tie up your boat?
I am also concerned with the junk around the resident camp trailer. It looks bad and I see we have other people living in the parking area. The boat launch area at Empire should not be the next homeless camp. We need it neat and tidy so tourists who come here feel safe and keep coming back here to enjoy our bay.
Our public trust rights to harvest natural resources matter.
Charles Erickson
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In