Why did we waste Urban Renewal money on the Empire boat docks? This money comes from our property taxes. The project could have been funded by the Oregon State Marine Board who uses our license fees to pay for these projects. There is a catch to Marine Board funding, no fees can be charged to users.
What are our County Commissioners and the City of Coos Bay up to? Will the Empire boat launch be the next fee launch where you have to pay $5 or buy a $50 yearly pass? More punishment for clam diggers, crabbers and fishermen who object to Jordan Cove LNG project?
What about the other businesses who use this launch to test and sell boats and all the stores that sell sporting goods? Are the Chamber of Commerce members OK with this?
God bless those County Commissioners and City of Coos Bay for allowing the waste of our Urban Renewal money. None of you will ever get my vote. The situation at Empire was not a new issue. You wait till the docks are sinking, seriously? Coos Bay's reason for removing the docks due to COVID-19 is absurd. Have you been down there during high tide? The dock you left in place is partially underwater and people have to jump over it?
Charles Erickson
Coos Bay
