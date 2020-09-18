November elections are fast approaching. The outcomes will affect us, not only at federal levels, but also in our own local government. Our votes express what direction we want for our country and city. My concern is not only for America's leadership and health, but also for that of North Bend's future.
After our City Council ignored our vote in November 2018, and repeatedly lied to us regarding Public Safety issues, I want new leaders who will respect and work for US, the citizens of North Bend.
There are four councilors whose terms are up: Mayor Rick Wetherell and three councilors, Mike Erbele, Howard Graham and Timm Slater. All ignored your vote. Jessica Engelke, who's running for mayor, also ignored your vote! Yes, they are all "nice" people, but does that qualify them to be our leaders?
I'm supporting the four candidates who helped pass Measures 6-176 and 6-177. They all understand, listen and respect the issues that are of concern to North Bend residents. I believe they will work hard towards bettering our city, financially and physically. They will work for US not the other way around. I support James Rose for Mayor. And for Council, Susanna Susanna Noordhoff, Pat Goll and Jonathan Vinyard. All these candidates uphold the values of North Bend Citizens for Good Faith Government (NBCFGFG): honesty, transparency, democracy and ethical behavior.
NBCFGFG.ORG has sent a questionnaire to ALL running candidates. Each will respond back by Sept. 18. Soon after, you can read their responses on the website and Facebook.
I hope everyone will educate themselves on ALL the candidates and their platforms.
Most important, PLEASE VOTE!
Debby Bankler
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In