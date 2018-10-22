I have been interested and involved in politics since high school. Debating people of contrasting views has been a positive part of that, to learn from others and, also, to influence them. However, I have never witnessed such encroaching vitriol, incivility, and even violence, as is increasingly emerging out of the far left.
During this election cycle I am hearing from numerous Conservatives regarding their fear to even put up a sign, wear a hat or display a bumper sticker. Even more shocking has been the public pattern from Democrats in national leadership, encouraging incivility and frightening “in your face” confrontations. What do they mean by openly signaling these terms they are advocating?
For me as an Oregonian, the most troubling thing is the deafening silence from my own elected officials. Why have Senators Wyden and Merkley not spoken up? What about Governor Brown, or our representative, DeFazio? Your mute demurrals seem like implicit endorsements of such intimidations. Where are you?
The left's allies in Antifa have made their chants clear: “No border, no wall, no USA at all!”
It is time to vote, I hope our electorate will raise one powerful voice to counter this ugly trend, since those representing us have not!
Theresa Avery
Bandon