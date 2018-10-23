I just finished reading Sylvia Mangan's letter to the editor of Oct. 22, and she is to be applauded. I received my third glossy folder from Jordan Cove in the last 12 days and find them offensive as well. Not only are they sending their propaganda to Coos County but Josephine and Jackson counties as well.
Millions of our city, country, state and federal tax dollars are being spent to retro-fit bridges, roads, public building and for new construction guidelines to be better prepared for a tsunami or earthquake and our county commissioners are pushing to build Jordan Cove literally on the BEACH!
I know we can't be responsible for quote "Acts of Mother Nature" but we sure have a say in this snow job. Maybe we should elect public officials that protect our coastline and not their re-election campaigns.
I agree with Sylvia, "Lets pursue industry that really will support and respect our Oregon values."
Dean Pfaender
North Bend