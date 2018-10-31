Mr. Zimmerman, have you been this bitter since the election in 2016? Think about what you are writing. How would you encourage the owners of big business to return from overseas factories and relocate in the U.S.A. Yes, the rich got generous tax incentives. In exchange, more big businesses are back with millions of good jobs, factories, and taxes paid. Can't you see that? It's also a fact that less restrictions encourage more big business but also small business. How would you facilitate that result? You do remember Obama's eight years of nothing, right?
As far as Justice Kavanaugh, history will regard him as one of the greatest legal minds of our times. Look up the facts and turn off CNN!
Democrats are the ones encouraging noncitizens to vote. It's happening in California as we speak. You also forgot, to impeach someone, they have to have broken a law! The ones that come to mind in that respect would be both Clinton's, Mr. Obama, and most of his cabinet members. Don't you feel a little like a hypocrite? And you talk about rural under-informed! Mr. Trump offered more to the dreamers cause than the Democrats ever did. They (the Democrats) turned it down. Republicans can only do so much. This great country is not a dictatorship. If we don't control our borders we have no sovereignty. We need a merit system, no chain or lottery immigration. Children should be citizens of the country their parents are citizens of. Anchor babies is a policy which has done nothing but put a drain on our resources. Aren't you tired of paying for medical, education, and social services for noncitizens? I sure am.
You do realize most of the carbon dioxide emissions come from India, China, and Russia, look it up. Show me scientific proof that carbon dioxide cause lightening strikes, storms, or any other nature determining influence. Look hard. ... I take solace in the knowledge that my vote will nullify yours. And I have never missed a vote in almost 50 years. I enlisted during the Vietnam era, I've held public office, and I have honored our flag and country. Be careful who you criticize. You can cut down a citizen, but you will never get rid of us. Public office looks more inviting every time I read a letter like yours. Either contribute, or be silent.
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille