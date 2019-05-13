Ed Powers is a Marine Corp volunteer and knows what service and dedication mean. He is the best qualified person for Charleston Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD). He is a trained firefighter and EMT who can and has served in every volunteer position in the CRFPD for over eight years. Ed has also served in all positions on board of directors for two other local special districts. Before retiring, Ed Powers worked for 40 years for a large transportation company starting from line maintenance and advancing through management to administration. Ed Powers understands safety, finance, and management of public and private organizations. Ed Powers has my vote for the Charleston Rural Fire Protection District.
Carl R. (Roy) Holland
Coos Bay